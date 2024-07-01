Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Looking for Indigenous history? ‘Shekon Neechie’ website recentres Indigenous perspectives

By Mary Jane Logan McCallum, Professor of History, University of Winnipeg
Robert Alexander Innes, Associate Professor, Department of Indigenous Studies, McMaster University
Susan M. Hill, Director of the Centre for Indigenous Studies; Associate Professor, Indigenous Studies and History, University of Toronto
A website curated by Indigenous historians shares reading lists about Indigenous histories in Turtle Island (North America) related to over 40 topics, as well as a podcast offering oral histories.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New president in Chad signals change in continuity: An interview with Clément Sianka
~ Boko Haram and western education: the surprising views of some Nigerians who left the insurgency group
~ How democracy can work at community level: 3 lessons from a South African protest movement
~ Supreme Court rules that Trump had partial immunity as president, but not for unofficial acts − 4 essential reads
~ How fashion designer Erdem took inspiration from one of Britain’s last great duchesses
~ Two reasons I’m sceptical about psychedelic science
~ Bolivia: fake or real, the attempted coup exposes the country’s deep underlying turmoil
~ From apolitical centrists to left-behind patriots, these are six key types of voter that define modern Britain
~ Why Nigel Farage’s anti-media election interference claims are so dangerous
~ Russia has become so economically isolated that China could order the end of war in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter