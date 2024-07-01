Looking for Indigenous history? ‘Shekon Neechie’ website recentres Indigenous perspectives
By Mary Jane Logan McCallum, Professor of History, University of Winnipeg
Robert Alexander Innes, Associate Professor, Department of Indigenous Studies, McMaster University
Susan M. Hill, Director of the Centre for Indigenous Studies; Associate Professor, Indigenous Studies and History, University of Toronto
A website curated by Indigenous historians shares reading lists about Indigenous histories in Turtle Island (North America) related to over 40 topics, as well as a podcast offering oral histories.
