Euro 2024: why the host nation is required to protect the human rights of football fans
By David McGillivray, Professor in Event and Digital Cultures, University of the West of Scotland
Callum McCloskey, PhD researcher, University of the West of Scotland
Conor Wilson, Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of the West of Scotland
For host cities football fans are simultaneously potential consumers and criminals. But they have rights, and fan zones are a good way of protecting fans, the public and the streets.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 1st 2024