Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Loss of Supreme Court legitimacy can lead to political violence

By Matthew Hall, Professor of Constitutional Studies, Political Science and Law, University of Notre Dame
Joseph Daniel Ura, Professor of Political Science and Chair of the Department of Political Science, Clemson University
Americans are gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July, and their thoughts are most likely on how many hot dogs to buy for the cookout and whether a family member needs to go stake out a good spot to watch the parade and fireworks.

While the holiday is focused on revelry, July Fourth actually commemorates a solemn moment in the country’s history, when it declared independence from the colonial power Great Britain. The institutions of government imagined by the founders and their successors over the following…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New president in Chad signals change in continuity: An interview with Clément Sianka
~ Boko Haram and western education: the surprising views of some Nigerians who left the insurgency group
~ How democracy can work at community level: 3 lessons from a South African protest movement
~ Supreme Court rules that Trump had partial immunity as president, but not for unofficial acts − 4 essential reads
~ How fashion designer Erdem took inspiration from one of Britain’s last great duchesses
~ Two reasons I’m sceptical about psychedelic science
~ Bolivia: fake or real, the attempted coup exposes the country’s deep underlying turmoil
~ From apolitical centrists to left-behind patriots, these are six key types of voter that define modern Britain
~ Why Nigel Farage’s anti-media election interference claims are so dangerous
~ Russia has become so economically isolated that China could order the end of war in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter