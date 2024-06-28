Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kenya unrest: the deep economic roots that brought Gen-Z onto the streets

By XN Iraki, Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
Kenya’s slow economic growth, large educated youth population and limited job opportunities are some of the factors that gave rise to the protests.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
