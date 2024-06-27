Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour v SNP: the general election is a closer race in Scotland

By Jonathan Parker, Lecturer in Politics, University of Glasgow
General elections in Scotland have been notoriously noncompetitive affairs since the 1970s. One party – first Labour and then the SNP – has typically won large landslides. In 2015, when most seats changed hands, the SNP wave was unstoppable.

But this time, it’s much more of a two-party contest. While Labour have mostly led in the polls, they’ve hardly dominated them as they have in England. In the nine Scottish polls carried out since the election was called, Labour have led the SNP 35% to 31%.

Dissatisfaction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
