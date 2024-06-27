Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black-affirming campus spaces are vital for Black student academic success

By Fikir Getaneh Haile, PhD candidate, Department of Political Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Beverly-Jean Daniel, Associate Professor, School of Child and Youth Care, Toronto Metropolitan University
It’s important that universities publicly acknowledge the importance of Black-affirming community spaces and the role they play in Black student well-being and academic success.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
