Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyan police use excessive force because they’re serving political elites, not the public – policy analyst

By Kamau Wairuri, Lecturer in criminology, Edinburgh Napier University
Public protests in Kenya have often been criminalised, leading to brutal police crackdowns. This played out in recent protests against the cost of living in Kenya, and amid an attempt by the government to introduce new taxes. The police responded with force, using live…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s protests happened in every major urban centre – why these spaces are explosive
~ Peter Randall: a pioneering publisher who established the radical Ravan Press in South Africa
~ There was a telling difference between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s use of pronouns in the final election debate
~ Did inbreeding cause the woolly mammoth’s extinction? Our research suggests it was more sudden than that
~ South Africa’s political monopoly has been broken: could it help the economy?
~ T20 World Cup: South Africa celebrates its first final – but staying at the top will take a rethink of junior cricket
~ Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about
~ How air pollution can affect athletes
~ Have Labour or the Conservatives run the UK economy better in the past 50 years? New research
~ Sell-offs and tax cuts stripped the UK of vital assets. A national wealth fund could turn the tide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS