Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Childhood trauma linked to distrust of healthcare professionals – new research

By Kat Ford, Research Fellow in the Public Health Collaborating Unit, Bangor University
Our health, wellbeing and behaviour are shaped by our childhood experiences.

Exposure to trauma or intense stress, referred to as “adverse childhood experiences” (Aces) by experts, is linked to a multitude of negative outcomes later in life. These include an increased risk of developing physical and mental health problems, engaging in risky behaviour, experiencing violence and lower educational attainment.

My colleagues and I wanted to understand the effect that childhood trauma may…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US military project aims to prevent hackers targeting satellites and recognises rising threat of cyberattacks in space
~ Beyond ‘my dad was a toolmaker’: interviews with former politicians reveal what it’s really like to be working class in parliament
~ Votes for kids: why we should be giving children a say in elections
~ Election 2024: the view from the UK’s most marginal constituency
~ Plaid Cymru wants broadcasting powers devolved to Wales – how the conversation is changing
~ Gaza war: Israeli military admits it can’t win – but Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t listening
~ Headed to Glasto? How to stay healthy in the festival heat
~ How the surrealists used randomness as a catalyst for creative expression
~ Pope Francis may have surprised many by inviting comedians to the Vatican, but the value of humor has deep roots in Catholic tradition
~ The science behind splashdown − an aerospace engineer explains how NASA and SpaceX get spacecraft safely back on Earth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter