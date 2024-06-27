Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Conflict in Northern Mozambique Puts Education at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Pulo Primary School after an insurgent attack on the village of Pulo, in Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, March 6, 2024.  © 2024 Juan Luis Rod/AFP via Getty Images The good news is that during 2022 and 2023, attacks on schools in Mozambique significantly decreased, according to a report released last week. The bad news is that Mozambique has seen a jump in the use of schools for military purposes during that period.The Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), a partner organization of Human Rights Watch, identified at least six…


© Human Rights Watch -
