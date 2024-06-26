Tolerance.ca
Why Britain’s politicians are obssessed with potholes – and why they still can’t seem to fix them

By Dominic Davies, Senior Lecturer in English, City, University of London
The Labour party has announced a pledge to fix 1 million potholes across England in each year of the next parliament. Adding just £320 million to the £8.3 billion already promised by the Tories, Labour said when it made the pledge on June 12 that this “multi-year funding settlement” would end a “sticking-plaster approach” to the country’s broken infrastructure.

Election campaigns always seek to give the “feeling” of improved infrastructure, even when meaningful promises on major projects aren’t actually…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
