Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New ICC Warrants Issued for Ukraine Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov attend a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with commanders of military districts at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 15, 2024. © 2024 Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Photo New arrest warrants by International Criminal Court (ICC) judges were issued this week against former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces, Valery Gerasimov. These warrants are a significant…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
