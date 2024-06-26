Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s government wants to kick-start a mining boom – but they’re unlikely to hit paydirt

By Glenn Banks, Professor of Geography, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University
Mining has not been particularly lucrative for New Zealand. It makes little economic sense to focus on digging for minerals, despite claims the new mines will aid in the country’s green transition.The Conversation


© The Conversation
