Human Rights Observatory

Success in treating persistent pain now offers hope for those with Long COVID

By Hamish Wilson, Associate Professor in General Practice, University of Otago
John Douglas Dunbar, Clinical Senior Lecturer in Surgical Science, University of Otago
Chronic pain is often caused by a hyper-vigilant nervous system which exaggerates the pain signal even after damaged tissue has healed. Similar processes are at play in persistent fatigue.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
