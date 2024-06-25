Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Joint Statement on Nationwide Demonstrations

By Amnesty International
Nairobi, 25 June 2024: Despite the assurance by the Government that the right to assembly would be protected and facilitated, today’s protests have spiralled into violence. Human rights observers and medical officers have reported several incidents of human rights violations. Throughout the day, we have reliably documented the following. At least five people have died from […] The post Kenya: Joint Statement on Nationwide Demonstrations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
