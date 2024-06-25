Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond Life Without Parole in the US: 2nd Chances Make Communities Stronger

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ruben R. was sentenced to life without parole for a crime he committed when he was 17 years old. Changes in law gave him the chance to go before the parole board, and he was found eligible for release. After coming home, Ruben taught himself carpentry skills, became a property manager, and worked part-time for a non-profit organization. In his spare time, he has gone back into prisons as a volunteer speaker, encouraging people to choose a path of self-improvement. Los Angeles, California.  © 2021 Chip Warren for Human Rights Watch (Los Angeles) – A new website…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victoria will begin pill testing this summer. Evidence shows it reduces harm (and won’t increase drug use)
~ Senator Fatima Payman defies Labor solidarity rule to cross floor on pro-Palestine Greens motion
~ Mali’s Junta Renews Assault on Political Opposition
~ In Mauritania, a mesmerising musical world blends tradition and innovation
~ A timeline of Julian Assange’s legal journey
~ My own prison ordeal gave me a taste of what Assange may be feeling. He’s out – but the chilling effect on press freedom remains
~ With pressure mounting on the Biden administration, its pursuit of Assange was becoming both damaging and untenable
~ Adelaide Cabaret Festival understands how its audiences long for connection and community
~ How quickly does groundwater recharge? The answer is found deep underground
~ View from The Hill: Hero or villain, Julian Assange’s cause crossed the political divide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter