Adelaide Cabaret Festival understands how its audiences long for connection and community
By Catherine Campbell, Lecturer, Performing Arts, UniSA Creative, University of South Australia
Now in its 24th year, the Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s annual celebration of all things cabaret sparkles and shines, blazing a joyous and slightly scintillating trail through the wintry Adelaide nights.
Under the artistic direction of Virginia Gay, there is a lot to love about this program.
I have long said cabaret is a magpie artform: its artistic boundaries are flexible and it collects other performance forms within its “storytelling through song” bower. Seated at round cabaret tables, you could be sitting next to anyone.
This connection, this sense of being…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 25, 2024