Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy Migration Deal with Albania is a Costly, Cruel Farce

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A migrant reception center at the port of Shenjin, northwestern Albania, June 5, 2024. © 2024 Vlasov Sulaj/AP Photo Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s June 5 visit to Albania’s Shëngjin port underscores the folly of Italy’s scheme to send migrants and asylum seekers, intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea, to Albania. Amid spiraling costs, delays, and serious concerns about people’s rights, the plan is revealing itself to be an example of how not to manage migration.The scheme, agreed upon last November, commits Italy to setting up a processing center…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China increases gas imports from Turkmenistan for green energy transition. It's impact is unclear
~ The Federal Union: how a group of 1940s economists dreamt of a European Union for the working classes
~ Anthony Albanese says issue of preferencing Greens at the election is a matter for Labor organisation
~ South Africa’s largest oil refinery sold for a few cents: will BP and Shell be held accountable for environmental damage?
~ Creative flow: what’s going on inside the brain when everything just clicks – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: how bold will Anthony Albanese be in his ‘offer’ for a potential second term?
~ D-day: how world leaders have made commemorations part of their diplomatic playbook
~ Indonesia’s Broadcasting Bill could restrict investigative journalism and LGBTQ+ content
~ A fierce battle is being fought in the soil beneath our feet – and the implications for global warming are huge
~ What will Australia’s proposed Environment Information Agency do for nature?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter