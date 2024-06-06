Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China increases gas imports from Turkmenistan for green energy transition. It's impact is unclear

By GV Climate Project
To reduce carbon emissions, China is looking to transition from coal to natural gas, with much of that coming from Turkmenistan. But how will this impact it's overall annual emissions?


