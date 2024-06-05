Tolerance.ca
Meet the ‘new consumer’: How shopper behaviour is changing in a post-inflation world

By Omar H. Fares, Lecturer in the Ted Rogers School of Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Joseph Aversa, Assistant Professor, Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
With inflation finally starting to stabilize in Canada, a new type of consumer has emerged, marked by value consciousness, digital savviness and a preference for experiences over material goods.The Conversation


