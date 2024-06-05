Tolerance.ca
India: why Hindu nationalism and Zionism are ideological cousins

By Vikram Visana, Lecturer in Political Theory, University of Leicester
The results are in for India’s general election. The country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has won enough seats to stay in charge for a third consecutive term. But his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered big setbacks, and is gearing up for coalition talks having failed to win an outright majority for the first time in ten years.

The BJP is premised on Hindutva, a Hindu nationalist ideology. Devised in the early 20th century, the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
