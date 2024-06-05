Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israel’s White Phosphorous Use Risks Civilian Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Artillery-delivered white phosphorus munition being airburst over Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel, as seen from Marjayoun in southern Lebanon, November 22, 2023. © 2023 Hussein Malla/AP Photo (Beirut) – Israel’s widespread use of white phosphorus in south Lebanon is putting civilians at grave risk and contributing to civilian displacement, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch verified the use of white phosphorus munitions by Israeli forces in at least 17 municipalities across south Lebanon since October 2023, including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
