Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tattoos associated with a 21% greater risk of lymphoma – new study

By Christel Nielsen, Associate Professor, Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Lund University
Regret was for many years considered the most severe side-effect of tattoos. But my new study suggests there could be much worse things to worry about than that.

Tattoos are now a mainstream means to express identity or celebrate milestones in life. Yet we know very little about the long-term health effects. Hazardous chemicals in tattoo ink have received attention in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
