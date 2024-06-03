New fossils show what Australia’s giant prehistoric ‘thunder birds’ looked like – and offer clues about how they died out
By Phoebe McInerney, Researcher in Palaeontology, Flinders University
Jacob C. Blokland, PhD Candidate and Casual Academic, Vertebrate Palaeontology Research Group, Flinders University
Trevor H. Worthy, Associate Professor, Vertebrate Palaeontology Group, Flinders University
A recent find of an ancient giant bird’s skull has revealed much about its life among the vanished lakes and wetlands of inland South Australia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 3rd 2024