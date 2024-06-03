Tolerance.ca
What’s the global orange juice supply crisis – and should Australians be worried?

By Dr Imran Ali, Senior Lecturer in Operations and Innovation Management, CQUniversity Australia
Severe weather and disease in Brazil’s main growing regions have led to a major global shortage. Australia does grow a lot of its own oranges, but still relies heavily on imported juice.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ Mexico has elected its first female president. Claudia Sheinbaum inherits a country ravaged by violence – and searching for hope
~ For women with antenatal depression, micronutrients might help them and their babies – new study
~ UN experts concerned about migrant labour exploitation in UK
~ Is seeing believing? Not really, so animal welfare campaigns should take a different approach
~ Mexico elects first female president − but will that improve the lot of country’s women?
~ ‘The first wave went through hell’ – how the 16th Infantry Regiment’s heroism helped bring victory on D-Day
~ Here’s how climate social scientists are finding their way in the era of climate crisis
~ Taylor Swift is ready for her history to be rewritten
~ Australia’s ‘learning by doing’ approach to managing large mines is failing the environment
~ Peat was historically mined overseas because it burns so well. But Australia’s subtropical peat bogs need fire to survive
