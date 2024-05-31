Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An inquiry has recommended Australia legislate a Human Rights Act. Here’s why we need one

By Paula Gerber, Professor of Human Rights Law, Monash University
Melissa Castan, Associate Professor, Law Faculty, Monash University
Australia is the only Western democracy that does not have a national Human Rights Act, but this may be about to change.

After an inquiry lasting more than a year, the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights has just delivered its report to parliament. The report sets out 17 recommendations, including that “the government introduce legislation…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
