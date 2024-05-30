Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federico Borello to Join Human Rights Watch

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Federico Borello (New York)  – Federico Borello, an Italian lawyer with more than 20 years of experience in human rights, civilian protection, and transitional justice, has been selected as Human Rights Watch’s new deputy executive director and chief programs officer, Human Rights Watch said today. Borello will assume the position on July 1, 2024.“We are absolutely thrilled to have Federico join Human Rights Watch as our new chief programs officer,” said Tirana Hassan, executive director of Human Rights Watch. “He brings a wealth of experience from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
