Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The latest defamation bill further tightens restrictions on free speech in Pakistan

By R Umaima Ahmed
The Punjab Assembly recently passed the Defamation Bill 2024, which aims at curbing the spread of fake news across print, electronic, and social media platforms against government officials and institutions.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian billionaire's attempt to remove gallery portrait draws international attention
~ President Aliyev cozies up to authoritarian leaders
~ Explaining Tatars tea-loving nature, and the ‘never-ending teatime’
~ ‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather
~ NZ Budget 2024: ‘tax relief’ for the ‘squeezed middle’ – but who’s paying? 7 experts follow the money
~ Back to Back’s Multiple Bad Things takes a sophisticated look at the moral ambiguities of today’s ‘culture wars’
~ Election 2024: up to 8 million people are not properly registered to vote
~ Central African Republic: Justice Needed for 2014 Massacre
~ Tunisia: Authorities Escalate Clampdown on Media, Freedom of Expression
~ As Israel pushes into Rafah, it exposes an uncomfortable truth: no court alone can protect civilians in war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter