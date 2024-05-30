Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authorities Escalate Clampdown on Media, Freedom of Expression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Tunisian Journalists Union (SNJT) protests against the sentencing of journalist Khalifa Guesmi to five years in prison in Tunis, Tunisia, May 18, 2023.  © 2023 Mohamed Krit/Sipa via AP Photo (Beirut) – Tunisian authorities have ramped up their crackdown on media and freedom of expression in recent weeks, sentencing two journalists and a media founder to prison sentences, detaining another media figure, and intimidating private media, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately release those detained and drop…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian billionaire's attempt to remove gallery portrait draws international attention
~ The latest defamation bill further tightens restrictions on free speech in Pakistan
~ President Aliyev cozies up to authoritarian leaders
~ Explaining Tatars tea-loving nature, and the ‘never-ending teatime’
~ ‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather
~ NZ Budget 2024: ‘tax relief’ for the ‘squeezed middle’ – but who’s paying? 7 experts follow the money
~ Back to Back’s Multiple Bad Things takes a sophisticated look at the moral ambiguities of today’s ‘culture wars’
~ Election 2024: up to 8 million people are not properly registered to vote
~ Central African Republic: Justice Needed for 2014 Massacre
~ As Israel pushes into Rafah, it exposes an uncomfortable truth: no court alone can protect civilians in war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter