Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sleight of hand: Australia’s Net Zero target is being lost in accounting tricks, offsets and more gas

By Bill Hare, Adjunct Professor of Energy, Murdoch University
Labor came to power promising real change on climate. But their reliance on accounting tricks, carbon sinks, offsets and a future for gas has cast a very large cloud.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ At UN SIDS4, Caribbean and Pacific nations reinforce call to negotiate a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty
~ State laws threaten to erode academic freedom in US higher education
~ What’s the difference between shyness and social anxiety?
~ The oil and gas industry has been lying about global warming for decades — accountability is long overdue
~ Alberta’s voter ID law is a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist
~ Carbon credits are useful for stabilizing the climate, but are they used effectively?
~ Saudi Arabia: Authorities must release arbitrarily detained Yemeni-Dutch national
~ Global: Key meetings must fix broken climate finance pledges to safeguard human rights
~ How embracing the cringe can help your dating life
~ Apple’s 2022 decision to exclude Holocaust sites from its Memories feature raised red flags about memory management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter