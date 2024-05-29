Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Override of veto on “foreign influence” bill a ‘tragic day for country’

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Georgian parliament’s decision to override the presidential veto on the “foreign influence” bill, amid open threats by a top police official to peaceful protesters, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The vote to override the presidential veto goes a long way to demonstrate how confident and […] The post Georgia: Override of veto on “foreign influence” bill a ‘tragic day for country’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
