Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Collecting live snakes in remote Amazon regions for study is no easy task – here’s how we do it

By Paulo Sérgio Bernarde, Professor titular, Campus Floresta, Universidade Federal do Acre (UFAC)
A snake bite in a remote area of the Amazon can literally be a matter of life and death. Amazon+10 Initiative study collects snakes to improve the serums available in the regionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With eyes on Gaza, violations against West Bank journalists multiply
~ On World Press Freedom Day, the planet and Palestine are on the Caribbean's radar
~ ‘Jeremy Hunt is probably right to oppose the finance watchdog’s plans to name and shame firms under investigation’ – expert Q&A
~ The ancient Egyptian goddess of the sky and how I used modern astronomy to explore her link with the Milky Way
~ Swapping payments for vouchers won’t fix disability benefits – here’s what’s needed instead
~ A global plastic treaty will only work if it caps production, modelling shows
~ Can an organ transplant really change someone’s personality?
~ ‘Everywhere we looked we found evidence’: the godfather of microplastics on 20 years of pollution research and the fight for global action
~ Decision to stick with single-word Ofsted judgments is all about control, not what is best for schools – former inspector
~ Ancient scroll reveals new story of Plato’s death – here’s why you should be suspicious of it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter