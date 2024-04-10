Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most countries do not take a fair share of refugees – here’s how we could incentivise them

By Matilde Rosina, Assistant Professor in Global Challenges, Brunel University London
Since its introduction in 1951, the UN refugee convention has been the basis for the global refugee system. It defines who a refugee is and outlines the rights they are entitled to.

More than 70 years later, the world is more connected and the nature of migration and asylum has changed. UK home secretary James Cleverly (as well as his predecessorThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Young people are getting unhappier – a lack of childhood freedom and independence may be partly to blame
~ ‘Pretty privilege’: attractive people considered more trustworthy, research confirms
~ A landslide forced me from my home – and I experienced our failure to deal with climate change at first hand
~ Stop asking me if I’ve tried keto: Why weight stigma is more than just being mean to fat people
~ From side hustles to sleeping streams: The truth behind the passive income hype
~ How ‘white’ fragility perpetuates anti-Black racism in Arab societies
~ Infections after surgery are more likely due to bacteria already on your skin than from microbes in the hospital − new research
~ EU: Vote to adopt the Migration and Asylum Pact ‘a missed opportunity’
~ What happened to Nelson Mandela’s South Africa? A new podcast series marks 30 years of post-apartheid democracy
~ Is this the dawn of a new era in women’s sports?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter