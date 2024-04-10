Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to keep your music career going: 3 tips from a Ghanaian star

By Josh Opoku Brew, PhD Candidate, Department of Music, University of Pittsburgh
Ghanaian parents have historically discouraged their children from becoming musicians or marrying musicians. A music career is still not seen as one that can provide a steady income to support a family, and the behaviour of musicians is seen by some as deviant. These attitudes stand in the way of musicians wanting to make a career out of their art.

I am a professional musician, music scholar and environmental activist who’s interested in the global challenges that musicians face. In a recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
