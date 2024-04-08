Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: Human Rights Agenda for President Faye

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bassirou Diomaye Faye delivers his inaugural speech after being sworn in as Senegal's president in Dakar, Senegal, April 2, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui (Nairobi) – Senegal’s newly elected president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, should make protecting and promoting human rights a priority during his presidency, both within Senegal and regionally, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the president made public today. Human Rights Watch outlined five key recommendations to improve human rights in Senegal, urging Faye, during his term in office, to fight impunity…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
