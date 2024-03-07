Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our family is always glued to separate devices. How can we connect again?

By Elise Waghorn, Lecturer, School of Education, RMIT University
Many families want to set ground rules to reduce their screen time – and have time to connect with each other, without devices. Here’s where to start.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canadian sport leaders should look to national team athletes for lessons in accountability
~ Why ‘One Health’ needs more social sciences: Pandemic prevention depends on behaviour as well as biology
~ Flood risk mapping is an essential tool to adapt to a warming world: Lessons from Nova Scotia
~ From invisible segregation to the visible heart: what 100 years of kitchens can tell us about domestic labour
~ Too much heat in the kitchen: survey shows toxic work conditions mean many chefs are getting out
~ The Southern Ocean upwelling is a mecca for whales and tuna that’s worth celebrating and protecting
~ The first 100 days of tax policy bode well for National’s supporters – others might be worried
~ Women’s Voices Have Power to Drive Change
~ World News in Brief: Israeli settlement plan condemned, abductions in northern Nigeria, alarm over reported pre-election attacks in India
~ What you should know about coming out as LGBTQ+ in your 20s and 30s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter