Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanese-Israeli fighting looks set to scuttle plans for historic land border settlement

By Mireille Rebeiz, Chair of Middle East Studies & Associate Professor of Francophone & Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies, Dickinson College
A maritime border agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel seemed like a step toward peaceful relations. But now both countries are getting ready for what looks like an unavoidable war.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somalia-Turkey maritime deal is a win for both countries, and not a power play for the Horn of Africa
~ Lord’s Resistance Army: ICC awards reparations to victims of commander Dominic Ongwen - what happens next
~ Why Israel’s economy is resilient in spite of the war
~ From fast fashion to excessive earrings, these trends might be harmful to your health
~ Why schools need to take sun safety more seriously – expert explains
~ Ukraine war: Russian soldiers’ wives are increasingly outspoken in their opposition
~ White men dominate the environment sector – here’s how to encourage more diverse voices
~ An Oscar win for Lily Gladstone would be a huge step for Native Americans in an industry that has reduced them to stereotypes
~ Tampon tax: Chinese women are breaking period taboos to campaign for lower prices
~ Cherry blossoms – celebrated in Japan for centuries and gifted to Americans – are an appreciation of impermanence and spring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter