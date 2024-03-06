Oscar contender Poor Things is a film about disability. Why won’t more people say so?
By Louisa Smith, Senior lecturer, Deakin University
Gemma Digby, Lecturer - Health & Social Development, Deakin University
Shane Clifton, Associate Professor of Practice, School of Health Sciences and the Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
The absurd humour which the film is being lauded for is often at Bella’s ‘primitive’, ‘monstrous’ or ‘damaged’ actions: words which have been used to describe disabled people throughout history.
- Wednesday, March 6, 2024