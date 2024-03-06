Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some women’s breasts can’t make enough milk, and the effects can be devastating

By Renee Kam, PhD candidate and research officer, La Trobe University
Lisa Amir, Professor in Breastfeeding Research, La Trobe University
Many new mothers worry about their milk supply. For some, support from a breastfeeding counsellor or lactation consultant helps.

Others cannot make enough milk no matter how hard they try. These are women whose breasts are not physically capable of producing enough milk.

Our recently published researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
