Human Rights Observatory

Plight of migrant laborers killed, held hostage in Middle East exposes Israel’s reliance on overseas workforce

By Julie Weise, Associate Professor of History, University of Oregon
Shahar Shoham, Doctoral Candidate in Global and Area Studies at the Institute for Asian and African Studies, Humboldt University of Berlin
An Indian laborer in Israel was killed and several other migrant workers injured on March 4, 2024, in a missile attack launched from Lebanon by Hamas-aligned Hezbollah.

They are not the first migrant workers in Israel to get caught up in the monthslong fighting. Dozens of other farmworkers, agricultural apprentices and caregivers from countries including Thailand, Nepal, Tanzania, Cambodia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Moldova were


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
