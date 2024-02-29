Tolerance.ca
What is Netanyahu’s plan for a post-conflict Gaza and does it rule out a workable ceasefire? Expert Q&A

By John Strawson, Emeritus professor of Law, University of East London
In recent days Joe Biden has been promising that a deal for a ceasefire is very close to agreement. But at the same time the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has revealed his vision for Gaza once the fighting stops, which appears to rule out Palestinian sovereignty on the strip. We spoke with John Strawson, a Middle East expert at the University of East London, who has been researching and publishing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for several decades.

After weeks of wrangling, Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has published his vision for a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
