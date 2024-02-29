Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Xinjiang Abuses Show Need for Robust EU Forced Labor Law

By Human Rights Watch
Play Video Read a text description of this video VOICEOVER: Do you have a car?   If so, then parts of your car could be made with forced labor from China.  Let's explain how.  The first thing you need to know is that factories in China make the most cars in the world. Major brands such as General Motors, Tesla, BYD, Toyota, and Volkswagen manufacture and sell cars in China.   Factories in China are also increasingly exporting cars and car parts to global markets.  So where does the forced labor come in?   Well, almost 10 percent of the world’s aluminum, a key material for car making, is produced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
