Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Q&A: what is Netanyahu’s plan for a post-conflict Gaza and does it rule out a workable ceasefire?

By John Strawson, Emeritus professor of Law, University of East London
In recent days Joe Biden has been promising that a deal for a ceasefire is very close to agreement. But at the same time the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has revealed his vision for Gaza once the fighting stops, which appears to rule out Palestinian sovereignty on the strip. We spoke with John Strawson, an Middle East expert at the University of East London, who has been researching and publishing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for several decades.

After weeks of wrangling, Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has published his vision for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Carnage’ in Gaza must end, UN rights chief tells Human Rights Council
~ A personal tale of intellectual humility – and the rewards of being open-minded
~ Andy Warhol’s textiles: how the king of kitsch honed his pop art sensibility in fabric design
~ Grattan on Friday: The voters of Dunkley have government and opposition in a guessing game
~ Gaza war: Palestinian prisoners will be a key condition of any ceasefire deal – here’s why
~ Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind – Tate show explores the artist’s radical legacy
~ Meth use is declining in Australia – but the public still sees it as the most worrying drug
~ Explainer: what is sabotage and why is the ASIO chief worried about it?
~ Syria: Abuses, Impunity in Turkish-Occupied Territories
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers’ Long Overdue Wages at Risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS