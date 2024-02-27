Tolerance.ca
‘Budget Ozempic’: five ways this dangerous TikTok trend will harm your health

By Swrajit Sarkar, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, City, University of London
Social media is obsessed with the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. But Ozempic’s ability to control blood sugar isn’t the reason it’s so popular online. Instead, the drug is trending because it has been shown in clinical trials to cause weight loss in diabetic patients taking it.

This has led to an uptick in the number of people trying to get their hands on Ozempic in the hopes of losing weight – even though…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
