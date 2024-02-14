Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of robo-retail: Who gets left behind when retail is automated?

By Mathew Iantorno, Doctoral Candidate in Information, University of Toronto
Canada’s first robotic cafe, RC Coffee, opened in Toronto in October 2020. The flagship location of the coffee chain revived the long-dormant retail concept of the automat: a restaurant where food and drinks are served by technology, rather than human staff.

The new coffee automat consisted of a touchscreen for placing orders,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
