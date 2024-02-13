Oil and gas lobbyists have deep pockets and access to politicians, but an EU ban could be in the pipeline
By Will Dinan, Senior Lecturer, Communications, Media and Culture, University of Stirling
A public interest ban on big oil and gas companies engaging with and influencing politicians could be in the pipeline as the European Parliament is hosting a hearing on fossil fuel lobbying on February 14.
Something similar is already in place for the tobacco industry in order to safeguard public health. The European Parliament is set to examine what lessons can be learned to protect the environment from the harms associated with continued use of fossil…
