Human Rights Observatory

6 tips to maximise your concert experience, from a live music expert

By Ben Green, Research fellow, Griffith University
Stadium concert attendance is on the rise in Australia. This month, more than one million people are expected see P!NK and Taylor Swift on their Australian tours, which quickly sold out the country’s biggest stadiums. Both artists added extra dates to meet demand, following extended runs by Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters in 2023.

What’s drawing such massive crowds to these events? And how can you maximise your fun (in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
