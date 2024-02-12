Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The San people of southern Africa: where ethics codes for researching indigenous people could fail them

By Stasja Koot, Assistant Professor, Wageningen University
There is a long and often complicated history of researchers studying Indigenous people. In 1999, the education scholar Linda Tuhiwai-Smith, in her book Decolonizing Methodologies: Research and Indigenous Peoples, emphasised the colonial character of much research. She warned that it

brings with it a new wave of exploration, discovery, exploitation and appropriation.

Well into the 20th…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
