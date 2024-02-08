Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Higher, faster: what influences the aerodynamics of a football?

By Giuseppe Di Labbio, Professeur adjoint, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
A football’s dimensions, pressure and texture affect its aerodynamics, i.e. the forces exerted by the air on the ball as it flies.The Conversation


