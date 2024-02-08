Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Desperate for Taylor Swift tickets? Here are cybersecurity tips to stay safe from scams

By Cassandra Cross, Associate Dean (Learning & Teaching) Faculty of Creative Industries, Education and Social Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Australian fans who didn’t manage to snag Eras tickets are on the hunt – and scammers are capitalising on this. Here’s everything you need to know to protect yourself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Gaza war: why did the ceasefire negotiations collapse – and can they be revived?
~ Higher, faster: what influences the aerodynamics of a football?
~ Japan Confirms Use of Restraints on Imprisoned Pregnant Women
~ A few soca songs to take you from start to finish of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival
~ Digital technologies have made the wonders of ancient manuscripts more accessible than ever, but there are risks and losses too
~ Harry Potter and the Disenchanted Wildlife: how light and sound shows can harm nocturnal animals
~ FCC bans robocalls using deepfake voice clones − but AI-generated disinformation still looms over elections
~ The war in Gaza is wiping out Palestine’s education and knowledge systems
~ Secrets of soil-enriching pulses could transform future of sustainable agriculture
~ Supreme Court skeptical that Colorado − or any state − should decide for whole nation whether Trump is eligible for presidency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter