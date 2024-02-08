Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Court Finds Rohingya Ethnicity Grounds for Refugee Status

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya asylum seekers disembark from their boat upon landing in Ulee Madon, North Aceh, Indonesia, November 16, 2023. © 2023 Rahmat Mirza/AP Photo The Nagoya High Court last month ordered the Japanese government to grant refugee status to an ethnic Rohingya asylum seeker from Myanmar. A lower court had previously ruled that 44-year-old Khin Maung Soe was a Rohingya, but that his ethnicity was an insufficient basis for considering him a refugee. The high court found that because the Myanmar military had “committed ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya” since the February…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
